Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Shares of Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 71368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Ukrproduct Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £397,000.00, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Ukrproduct Group

(Free Report)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.