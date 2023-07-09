Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.78. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 111,365 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

