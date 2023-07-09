uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.29. 143,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 677,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a market cap of $540.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $43,166.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at $311,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $54,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachelle Suzanne Jacques sold 2,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $43,166.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,808 shares of company stock worth $128,121 over the last ninety days. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On uniQure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,959,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of uniQure by 29.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after purchasing an additional 599,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,553,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.