United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Gap Down to $203.70

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $203.70, but opened at $198.00. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $198.00, with a volume of 741 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.73.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $116,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan O’neill sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $116,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.87, for a total value of $675,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,494 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,276 shares of company stock worth $1,354,079. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

