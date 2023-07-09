Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Sells $87,000.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 387,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,874,868. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of U stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $500.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have commented on U. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
