Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) CEO Purchases $58,203.36 in Stock

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Free Report) CEO Allan Marshall bought 23,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $58,203.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,642,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,011.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Allan Marshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Allan Marshall bought 24,000 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $54,240.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Allan Marshall bought 100 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Allan Marshall bought 22,776 shares of Upexi stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $77,666.16.

Upexi Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $2.18 on Friday. Upexi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upexi ( NASDAQ:UPXI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million during the quarter. Upexi had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Upexi in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upexi during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Upexi in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upexi Company Profile

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. Upexi, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

