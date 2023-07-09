Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 163,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 345,711 shares.The stock last traded at $82.42 and had previously closed at $83.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDV. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($36.49) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.35) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

In other Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $770,138.60. In other Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF news, insider Sébastien de Montessus sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.00, for a total transaction of $379,050,000.00. Also, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $770,138.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.