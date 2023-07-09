Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 163,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 345,711 shares.The stock last traded at $82.42 and had previously closed at $83.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDV. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,875 ($36.49) price objective on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.35) price target on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in a report on Friday, April 28th.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $595.56.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
