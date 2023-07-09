Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 622,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,272,124 shares.The stock last traded at $61.35 and had previously closed at $61.58.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
