Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 622,925 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,272,124 shares.The stock last traded at $61.35 and had previously closed at $61.58.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

