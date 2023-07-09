Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,298 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $194.62 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.09.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.