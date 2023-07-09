Velocys (LON:VLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.89 ($0.02), with a volume of 2336328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Trading Down 4.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Velocys Company Profile

In related news, insider Tom Quigley purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,230.36). Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.