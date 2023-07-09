Velocys (LON:VLS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.89 ($0.02), with a volume of 2336328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Velocys Trading Down 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.51.
Velocys Company Profile
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
