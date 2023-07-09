VeraBank N.A. Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.5% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

