Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.84

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 423098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.85 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 69.16% and a net margin of 11.40%. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verra Mobility

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

In other Verra Mobility news, EVP Steve Lalla sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $834,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,697 shares in the company, valued at $81,633.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 73.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 301.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

