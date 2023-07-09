Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Up to $24.08

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.08, but opened at $24.57. Vertiv shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 388,777 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 35,002 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $705,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,442,318 shares of company stock worth $77,204,483 over the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,149,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,665,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,173,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

