VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.15), with a volume of 218676 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.16).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 96.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £384.48 million, a PE ratio of 1,137.50 and a beta of 0.15.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,250.00%.

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

