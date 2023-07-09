VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 100,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 158,150 shares.The stock last traded at $57.60 and had previously closed at $57.64.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,339.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
