VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 100,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 158,150 shares.The stock last traded at $57.60 and had previously closed at $57.64.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,149.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.2095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,339.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 669,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after buying an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,871,000.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.