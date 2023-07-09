ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.18.

ViewRay Stock Performance

Shares of VRAY opened at $0.35 on Friday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in ViewRay by 3,537.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 431,390 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $980,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,803,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 332,751 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,445 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

