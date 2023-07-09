Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $22.99 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,436,555.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $263,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,594,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,090,660 shares of company stock valued at $28,175,127 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

