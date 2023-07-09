Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $236.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The company has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.94.

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.52.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

