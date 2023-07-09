Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Visa stock opened at $236.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,602 shares of company stock valued at $33,336,374 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.