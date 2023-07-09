Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $236.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day moving average is $224.94. The stock has a market cap of $442.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $240.00.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.52.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,602 shares of company stock worth $33,336,374 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.