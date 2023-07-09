Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.04

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 82000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.98, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

