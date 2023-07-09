Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 206,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 428,541 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $25.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COCO. Stephens began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $125,982,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 77.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vita Coco by 74.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vita Coco by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

