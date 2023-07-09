Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.02

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.02 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.28 ($0.89), with a volume of 3953044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.74 ($0.90).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.06.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
