Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.02

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70.02 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.28 ($0.89), with a volume of 3953044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.74 ($0.90).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.27) to GBX 95 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.21) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 185 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.46) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).

The company has a market cap of £19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is presently 2,105.26%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

