Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Gap Down to $12.67

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $12.25. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 1,849,777 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 506,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 155,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 84.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

