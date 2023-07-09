Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,472,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.23.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

