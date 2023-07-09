Wealth Architects LLC Buys 38 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 48,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 53.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $302.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day moving average is $302.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

