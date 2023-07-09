Wealth Architects LLC Has $887,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.19.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $425.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.20 and a 200-day moving average of $272.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

