Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Down 3.2%

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) fell 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.06. 138,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 420,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEAV. Raymond James upped their target price on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $706.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 557.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,358,074 shares in the last quarter. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,898,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 530,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 3,252.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 354,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,878,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 298,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

