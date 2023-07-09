Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.39.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,661,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,522,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,259,000 after buying an additional 89,196 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,448,000 after buying an additional 44,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN opened at $43.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 16.14%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

