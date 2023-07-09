West Michigan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $148.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $350.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

