West Michigan Advisors LLC Sells 4,565 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Michigan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.19.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0 %

NVDA opened at $425.03 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.20 and its 200 day moving average is $272.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 221.37, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

