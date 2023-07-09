West Oak Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,786,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 798,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,894,000 after buying an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 48.6% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

