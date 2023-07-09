WFA of San Diego LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,566 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.7% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $337.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.