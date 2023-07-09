Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,651 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

