Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

