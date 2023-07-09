Whittier Trust Co. Buys 636 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 21.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 82,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $61.68 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GXO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.53.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

