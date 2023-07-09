Whittier Trust Co. Has $136.06 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,308,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,786,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,744,000 after buying an additional 1,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $120.14 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.