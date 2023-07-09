Whittier Trust Co. Has $228,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

NYSE SHOP opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $67.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

