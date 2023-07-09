Whittier Trust Co. Has $308,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

