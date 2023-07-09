Whittier Trust Co. Has $341,000 Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vale by 527.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VALE. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Vale Trading Up 1.7 %

VALE stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.