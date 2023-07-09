Whittier Trust Co. Increases Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.25. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

