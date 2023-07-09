Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

KRC stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $55.03.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.