Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,487 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 113.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 57.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 518,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,154 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 108,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 41.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $234,928.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,737,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $1,072,436 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

