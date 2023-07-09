Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after buying an additional 581,379 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,679,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,018,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $857.05.

REGN opened at $692.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $748.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $758.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $563.82 and a 1-year high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,902. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

