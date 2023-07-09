Whittier Trust Co. Sells 350 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,120,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VBK opened at $226.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.90 and its 200 day moving average is $216.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $188.23 and a 12-month high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

