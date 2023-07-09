Whittier Trust Co. Sells 508 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $73.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $116.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $1,097,540.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 192,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073 over the last ninety days. 24.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

