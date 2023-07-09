Whittier Trust Co. Sells 864 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.42.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $2,974,573.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,756,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 19,576 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total transaction of $2,974,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,756,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,550 shares of company stock valued at $6,443,176 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

