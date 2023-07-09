William Joseph Brennan Sells 15,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,152,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,687,881.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 45,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $772,200.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -149.09 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

