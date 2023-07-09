Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Down to $320.90

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $320.90, but opened at $314.09. Winmark shares last traded at $314.09, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.64.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 47.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.91%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.88, for a total transaction of $854,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.88, for a total transaction of $854,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.89, for a total transaction of $1,186,115.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,300,205.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,513 shares of company stock worth $6,269,582. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 12.3% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 33.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

