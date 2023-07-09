Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $62.69. 800,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,809,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut Wolfspeed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.12.

The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

